Metadium (META) Market Capitalization Hits $72.68 Million

Metadium (META) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 31st. Metadium has a market cap of $72.68 million and $83.00 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metadium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metadium has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar.
Metadium Profile
Metadium (CRYPTO:META) is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com.
Metadium Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
