Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,265 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.1% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Trading Up 4.6 %

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.93, for a total value of $65,640.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,382.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $8,587,296. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

META stock traded up $7.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.44. 1,133,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,540,046. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $441.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.97 and its 200-day moving average is $175.36.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

