Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,095,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Capital One Financial Corp increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 4,001 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 280 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $6.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,540,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.36. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total transaction of $55,568.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total transaction of $55,568.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $8,587,296 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

