Medicalchain (MTN) Market Capitalization Tops $598,979.19

Medicalchain (MTN) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 31st. Medicalchain has a total market capitalization of $598,979.19 and $19,212.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Medicalchain has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Medicalchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Medicalchain

Medicalchain was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en/news. Medicalchain’s official website is medicalchain.com/en. The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Medicalchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

