Medartis (OTCMKTS:MDRSF) Price Target Lowered to CHF 78 at Credit Suisse Group

Medartis (OTCMKTS:MDRSF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 100 to CHF 78 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of MDRSF opened at 59.00 on Wednesday.

Medartis Holding AG, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and sells implant solutions worldwide. Its medical devices are used for the treatment of surgical fixation of bone fractures for upper and lower extremities, as well as for the cranio-maxillofacial surgery. The company offers osteosynthesis instruments for the areas of the hand, wrist, elbow, shoulder, and foot and ankle, as well as for the areas of the mandible, midface, orthognathic, and cranium under the APTUS and MODUS names.

