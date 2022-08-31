Mears Group (LON:MER) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $197.57

Shares of Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 197.57 ($2.39) and traded as high as GBX 219 ($2.65). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 215 ($2.60), with a volume of 52,270 shares traded.

Mears Group Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 197.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 197.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £233.00 million and a P/E ratio of 1,064.97.

Mears Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Mears Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. Mears Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Mears Group Company Profile

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

