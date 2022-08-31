McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 9.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,775,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 360.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,689,000 after acquiring an additional 843,348 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,293,444.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.02, for a total value of $563,555.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,478.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,293,444.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,455 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,916. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McKesson Stock Up 1.4 %

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.15.

Shares of MCK traded up $5.04 on Wednesday, reaching $369.05. The stock had a trading volume of 12,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,029. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $341.04 and a 200 day moving average of $318.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $193.89 and a twelve month high of $375.23.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

