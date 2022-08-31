Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the July 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Price Performance

JMAC remained flat at $10.09 on Wednesday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,139. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04. Maxpro Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Get Maxpro Capital Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maxpro Capital Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JMAC. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,976,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,291,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $11,321,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Maxpro Capital Acquisition

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maxpro Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxpro Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.