Matthew Rizik Purchases 2,700 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 331,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,495.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 29th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $21,632.00.
- On Friday, August 26th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $21,120.00.
- On Wednesday, August 24th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.27 per share, for a total transaction of $21,321.00.
- On Monday, August 22nd, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $21,459.00.
- On Thursday, August 18th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $21,966.00.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $22,132.00.
- On Monday, August 8th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $21,142.00.
- On Friday, August 5th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.23 per share, with a total value of $21,483.00.
- On Monday, August 1st, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00.
Rocket Companies Stock Down 1.4 %
NYSE:RKT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,381,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,549,275. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.72. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $18.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 14.97 and a quick ratio of 14.97.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Argus lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,066 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth about $14,720,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 378.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,983,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 195.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,558,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after buying an additional 1,030,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.
About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
