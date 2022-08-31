Matthew Rizik Purchases 2,700 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 331,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,495.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $21,632.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $21,120.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.27 per share, for a total transaction of $21,321.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $21,459.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $21,966.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $22,132.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $21,142.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.23 per share, with a total value of $21,483.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:RKT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,381,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,549,275. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.72. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $18.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 14.97 and a quick ratio of 14.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

RKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Argus lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,066 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth about $14,720,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 378.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,983,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 195.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,558,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after buying an additional 1,030,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Articles

