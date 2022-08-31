Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Gap Up to $11.72

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.72, but opened at $12.11. Materialise shares last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 851 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Materialise from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Materialise Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $644.62 million, a PE ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materialise

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Materialise had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.82 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Materialise in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Materialise by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Materialise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

