Mate (MATE) Reaches One Day Volume of $111.00

Mate (MATE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Mate has a total market cap of $2,500.31 and approximately $111.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mate has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.39 or 0.00432428 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001630 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002257 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00829235 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015506 BTC.
About Mate
Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Mate Coin Trading
