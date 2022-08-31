Match Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 26,097 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 222% compared to the typical volume of 8,093 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Match Group to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.81.

Match Group Stock Performance

MTCH stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $56.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,274. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 176.51, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.55. Match Group has a 12-month low of $56.08 and a 12-month high of $182.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Match Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 82.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 547.5% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 34,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 29,498 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

