Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Lessened by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 3.6% of Maryland Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $58,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $1,732,927,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 35,248.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after buying an additional 2,783,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 21.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,558,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,343,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,991 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Trading Down 0.4 %

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

MA traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $326.48. The company had a trading volume of 51,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,251. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.84. The company has a market cap of $315.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

