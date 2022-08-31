Masari Hits Market Cap of $95,290.35 (MSR)

Masari (MSR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Masari has a market cap of $95,290.35 and approximately $106.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Masari has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. One Masari coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Masari alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,346.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,591.10 or 0.07820184 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00026660 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00164460 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.56 or 0.00268160 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.30 or 0.00738734 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.12 or 0.00575651 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001060 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Masari

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,726,724 coins. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Masari

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Masari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Masari and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.