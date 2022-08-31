Maryland Capital Management Sells 3,591 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Maryland Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $422.47. The stock had a trading volume of 10,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,553. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The firm has a market cap of $112.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

