Maryland Capital Management Raises Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,195 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.24.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.88. 99,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,727,962. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $81.78 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $129.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

