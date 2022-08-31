Maryland Capital Management Purchases 7,468 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Paychex by 4.3% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Paychex by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

In other news, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $326,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $326,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.49. The stock had a trading volume of 15,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,870. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.95. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.55 and a twelve month high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

