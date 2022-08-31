Maryland Capital Management Purchases 24,554 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 151.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,554 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 2.0% of Maryland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $31,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackRock Stock Performance

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded down $5.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $667.22. 9,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.25. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $660.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $675.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.