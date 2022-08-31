Maryland Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,718,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,599,000 after acquiring an additional 82,643 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $398.55. 759,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,860,452. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $402.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.35. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

