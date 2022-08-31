Maryland Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Maryland Capital Management trimmed its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,643 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management owned about 0.30% of YETI worth $15,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in YETI by 3.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in YETI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in YETI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:YETI traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.78. The stock had a trading volume of 18,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,357. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $108.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). YETI had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $420.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YETI. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on YETI from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

YETI Profile

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.