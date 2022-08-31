Maryland Capital Management Buys 2,053 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. Generac makes up approximately 1.7% of Maryland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Maryland Capital Management owned about 0.14% of Generac worth $26,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Generac by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE GNRC traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.20. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.94 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. OTR Global downgraded Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Generac from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.86.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.