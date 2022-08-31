Maryland Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,570 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 309.3% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer Trading Down 1.3 %

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, August 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.26. 926,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,473,618. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.