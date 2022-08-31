Maryland Capital Management Boosts Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Maryland Capital Management grew its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $11,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 23.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Crown Castle by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 136,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,265,000 after purchasing an additional 41,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.81. 20,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,260. The firm has a market cap of $73.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 0.58. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.70 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 165.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.94.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.