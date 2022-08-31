Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 39,342 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 542,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,342 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $22,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HE opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.66. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $44.72.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

Several research firms recently commented on HE. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

