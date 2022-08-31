Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 2,157 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Booking were worth $27,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 162.3% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Booking by 250.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 24,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,148,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,880.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,893.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,092.14. The stock has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,669.34 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66.

Insider Activity

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,212 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,557.20.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.