Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 18,500 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 179,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.32% of Mercury General worth $9,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mercury General by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 21,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Mercury General by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Mercury General by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 14,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Mercury General from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

NYSE:MCY opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.30. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $31.29 and a 12 month high of $60.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently -37.41%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

