Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 31,685 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $25,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:HD opened at $293.10 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $298.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

