Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $12,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after buying an additional 12,290 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 878.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,651,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $287.23 on Wednesday. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $284.97 and a 52 week high of $378.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $301.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.41. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.82%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

