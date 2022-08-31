Martingale Asset Management L P Has $20.26 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,583 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.06% of Consolidated Edison worth $20,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $98.30 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.52 and a 12 month high of $101.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.85. The company has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.25.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

ED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

