Martingale Asset Management L P Has $15.63 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,390 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.08% of Tyler Technologies worth $15,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,282,585,000 after purchasing an additional 295,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $910,743,000 after acquiring an additional 42,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,761,000 after acquiring an additional 22,560 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,803,000 after acquiring an additional 333,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 544,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,037,000 after acquiring an additional 13,395 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $373.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $300.85 and a 1-year high of $557.55. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TYL. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $445.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.08.

In other Tyler Technologies news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $1,523,925.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,445.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $1,523,925.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,445.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,156 shares of company stock valued at $4,618,576 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

