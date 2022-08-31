Martingale Asset Management L P Has $13.26 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in KLA were worth $13,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of KLA by 66.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 10.9% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $347.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.51. KLA Co. has a one year low of $282.83 and a one year high of $457.12. The firm has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.74%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,345.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $127,026.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,345.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,761 shares of company stock worth $5,468,670 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also

