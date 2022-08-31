Martin Hosking Buys 1,250,000 Shares of Redbubble Limited (ASX:RBL) Stock

Redbubble Limited (ASX:RBL – Get Rating) insider Martin Hosking bought 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.72 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$900,000.00 ($629,370.63).

Martin Hosking also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Martin Hosking purchased 1,250,000 shares of Redbubble stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.35 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of A$1,687,500.00 ($1,180,069.93).

On Tuesday, June 28th, Martin Hosking acquired 1,250,000 shares of Redbubble stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.92 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,143,750.00 ($799,825.17).

On Tuesday, June 21st, Martin Hosking bought 1,250,000 shares of Redbubble stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.85 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of A$1,056,250.00 ($738,636.36).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Redbubble Limited operates as an online marketplace that facilitates the sale of art and design products. It offers clothing, stickers, face masks, phone cases, home and living products, wall arts, kids and baby clothing, pet products, accessories, stationery and office products, and gifts. The company provides its services through its website Redbubble.com, TeePublic.com in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

