Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Sells 55 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.0% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Mastercard by 15.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Trading Down 0.0 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $327.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,251. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

