Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Raises Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

MDT traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.95. 107,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,892,147. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.29 and its 200 day moving average is $99.48. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.70 and a 52 week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

