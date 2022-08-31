Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Lowers Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. American Water Works comprises approximately 1.5% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 34,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 17,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.57.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.63. 7,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.45 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.02.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.64%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

