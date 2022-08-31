Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Invests $442,000 in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLM. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 73.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 32.5% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $10.20. 11,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,269. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $14.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1808 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

