Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Increases Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 310.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Harmony Biosciences

In related news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 180,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $10,128,736.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,432,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,226,656.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 180,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $10,128,736.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,432,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,226,656.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 28,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,361,637.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 717,725 shares of company stock valued at $38,178,674 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HRMY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,409. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $57.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.62. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 60.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HRMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

