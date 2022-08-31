Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,782 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.8% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $40,117,000. Barings LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 50,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $801,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,473,618. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

