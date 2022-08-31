Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Cuts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for approximately 1.2% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $248.49. 11,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,069. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.37. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 48.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

