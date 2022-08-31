Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Buys Shares of 21,600 Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 36.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 40.7% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BKR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.34. 197,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,337,151. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.35. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 1.42.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -167.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Michael R. Dumais acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading

