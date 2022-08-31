Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Boosts Stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 42.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

NYSE ZIM traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,894,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.23. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.16.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $4.75 per share. This represents a $19.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 52.14%. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 36.83%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.60 to $53.30 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.