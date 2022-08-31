Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marine Products Stock Performance
Marine Products stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.11. The company has a market cap of $343.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.12. Marine Products has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79.
Marine Products Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Marine Products’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.
Marine Products Company Profile
Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.
Further Reading
