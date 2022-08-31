Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marine Products Stock Performance

Marine Products stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.11. The company has a market cap of $343.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.12. Marine Products has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79.

Marine Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Marine Products’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marine Products

Marine Products Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Marine Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marine Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marine Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 626,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

