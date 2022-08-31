Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (MRRTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on September 22nd

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1287 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 14.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Marfrig Global Foods’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Marfrig Global Foods Stock Down 4.4 %

OTCMKTS MRRTY opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. Marfrig Global Foods has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $5.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46.

About Marfrig Global Foods

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil, the United States, Uruguay, and Argentina. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sheep, fish, and sauces.

