MAPS (MAPS) Achieves Market Cap of $6.84 Million

MAPS (MAPS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One MAPS coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000751 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MAPS has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. MAPS has a market capitalization of $6.84 million and $255,454.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000095 BTC.
- CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000819 BTC.
- Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000408 BTC.
- Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000133 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- EgoPlatform (EGO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000990 BTC.
- Validity (VAL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008673 BTC.
- Particl (PART) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001647 BTC.
- Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000057 BTC.
About MAPS
MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 9,999,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 45,464,678 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME.
Buying and Selling MAPS
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for MAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.