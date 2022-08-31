Maker Price Tops $796.94 on Major Exchanges (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 31st. One Maker coin can now be purchased for approximately $796.94 or 0.03942019 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Maker has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. Maker has a total market capitalization of $779.11 million and approximately $166.58 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Maker (MKR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 coins. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

