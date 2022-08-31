Makena Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,573 shares during the quarter. Datadog accounts for approximately 2.2% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $18,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth $2,494,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $772,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 28.2% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 13.1% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 70,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Datadog to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

Datadog Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,229,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 12,667 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $1,294,820.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,583,862.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,229,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 145,810 shares of company stock valued at $15,455,190 in the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.38. 64,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,378,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,471.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.12 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.46 and its 200-day moving average is $117.60.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company’s revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

