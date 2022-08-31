Makena Capital Management LLC Acquires 39,433 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,433 shares during the period. Equity Residential makes up 1.5% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $11,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Trading Down 0.0 %

EQR traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $73.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,481. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.98. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $67.48 and a 1 year high of $94.32.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.08%.

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on EQR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.65.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.