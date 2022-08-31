Makena Capital Management LLC Acquires 18,514 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Makena Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,514 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities accounts for 1.8% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $14,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Norges Bank bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $1,499,421,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,305,000 after acquiring an additional 898,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,364,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,379,927,000 after acquiring an additional 658,377 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,778,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,282,000 after acquiring an additional 474,391 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,789,000 after acquiring an additional 191,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AVB stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $203.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $183.35 and a one year high of $259.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVB. Barclays cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.60.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.