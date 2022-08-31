Makena Capital Management LLC Acquires 102,492 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Makena Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,492 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Healthpeak Properties worth $9,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEAK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.19. The stock had a trading volume of 41,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,458. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 292.69%.

PEAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.18.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

