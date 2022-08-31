Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 9,414 Shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,414 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Crane worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 4.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 82.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Crane by 2.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $1,017,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,879,807.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $2,276,594.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,291.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $1,017,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,420 shares in the company, valued at $7,879,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CR opened at $95.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.58. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 12 month low of $82.14 and a 12 month high of $114.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $864.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.76 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 18.95%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Crane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

